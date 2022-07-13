Pete Davidson really, really wants to have kids: ‘That’s like my dream’

Pete Davidson is looking forward to having a child of his own.

The 28-year-old comedian, actor and boyfriend of Kim Kardashian revealed his “dream” of having a family of his own in an interview with Kevin Hart for Peacock’s Hart to Heart.

“My favorite thing ever, which I have yet to achieve, I wanna have a kid,” the Saturday Night Live alum said in a teaser. “That’s like my dream. It’s like super corny.”

He went on to imagine how “it would be so fun. Dress up the little dude. It’s just like: I’m so excited for that chapter. That’s kind of what I’m just preparing for now is just trying to be as good as a dude, develop and get better so when that happens it’s just easier.”

Davidson said he’s “definitely a family guy” despite a difficult childhood losing his firefighter father, Scott, in 9/11 when he was just 7.

“My childhood was not great,” admitted Davidson, who battled depression and anxiety for years before being diagnosed with borderline personality disorder in 2017. “Dad passed early. Single mom. New sister. Just did not handle it great… It was just a f***ing nightmare.”

However, he said his mom, Amy, supported him finding his passion — and it turned out to be standup comedy.

“I tell my friends that all the time — if my childhood was fine I’d probably be a construction worker in Staten Island and be the happiest guy ever,” Davidson said. “But that weird s*** that it does to you made me love comedy.”

Davidson has been dating Kardashian — who shares children North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3, with ex-husband Kanye West — since last October.

Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian at the 2022 Met Gala on May 2. (Photo: Gotham/Getty Images)

Kardashian, 41, has said she waited six months to introduce her kids to Davidson, at the advice of a therapist. Davidson was spotted driving around with North in April. In June, Davidson held Saint’s hand while they were out together sans Kardashian.

Davidson frequently gets tattoos to document memorable moments in his life and debuted one with the letters KNSCP — the first initials of his girlfriend and her kids — in April.

He has several just for Kardashian herself, including the recently revealed “Jasmine” and “Aladdin” with an infinity sign in the middle. That’s a nod to the couple’s first kiss, which took place on-camera during an Aladdin sketch when she hosted SNL in October.

Just a month before she started seeing Davidson, Kardashian said she was “done” having kids. (She used surrogates for her younger two after difficult pregnancies and experiencing placenta accreta.) However, in April, around the time Davidson was starting to get to know her children, Kardashian hinted that she had changed her mind.

While playing a game of “Most Likely” on Access Hollywood, she was asked which member of her family would have as many children as her mom, Kris Jenner, who has six. Kardashian held up a photo of herself, as well as her sister Kourtney, making for a telling moment. On her Hulu series, The Kardashians, the star called her beau “truly the sweetest, nicest human being on the planet.”