Pete Davidson Leaving Brillstein Entertainment Partners – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Actor-comedian Pete Davidson has parted ways with Brillstein Entertainment Partners, sources tell The Hamden Journal. The Saturday Night Live star, who remains repped by ICM Partners, had been at Brillstein for awhile, and his manager there, Tim Sarkes, executive produced Pete Davidson’s standup specials, Pete Davidson: SMD (2016), and Pete Davidson: Alive from New York (2020).

I hear Davidson is not taking manager meetings right now; it is unclear whether he will sign with a new management company soon.

Davidson, who started off as one of the youngest ever SNL cast members, initially only making sporadic appearances on Weekend Update, has become one of the sketch comedy’s most recognizable stars who has been making headlines with his work as well as his high-profile relationships, most recently with Kim Kardashian. He is currently in his eighth season on SNL, and for the last few years, he has juggled the sketch comedy with a burgeoning feature career, which includes the autobiographical The King of Staten Island, which he co-wrote, executive produced and starred in, and the upcoming Bodies Bodies Bodies, Meet Cute, Marmaduke and The Home. Davidson also has Bupkis, a semi-autobiographical comedy series, which he is co-writing with his long-time friend and collaborator Dave Sirus as well as Judah Miller.