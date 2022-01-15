Pete Davidson Has Never Been to Kim Kardashian’s House Despite Kanye “Ye” West’s Claims: Source

Kanye West says in a new interview that he was recently barred from entering the family home he used to share with ex Kim Kardashian and also claims her boyfriend was inside at the time.

But a source close to the situation told E! News that Pete Davidson, who has been dating the reality star since last fall, has never been to the house., where Kim lives with her and the rap artist’s four children—North West, 8; Saint West, 6; Chicago West, who just turned 4, and Psalm West, 2.

“when I went to go pick my kids up from school, the security stopped me at the gate. So at that point, security was in between me and my children.,” ET quoted Ye as saying in a Hollywood Unlocked interview set to be released in full on Jan. 17. “I just chilled, took my kids to school, and then took my kids back. I am driving. I bring them back and North was like, ‘I want you to come upstairs and see something.’ And it’s like, ‘Oh, Daddy can’t come see something. Daddy can’t come inside.’ But that hadn’t been defined…I was like, I am the richest Black man and North’s father, right, and the security was able to stop me from going into the room with my daughter and that had not been defined.”

Ye also said in the interview, per ET, “And I am hearing that the new boyfriend is actually in the house that I can’t even go to.”

“Pete has never been to the house,” the source close to the situation told E! News. “He has never met the kids.”

The insider continued, “Kim has set boundaries. It’s her house. Kanye can’t just come over unannounced and that’s what happened. He did come over and security didn’t let him in. It’s up to him to see the kids, and he is always allowed to see the kids. He can see them when he wants.”

Ye recently purchased a property directly across from Kim’s. “My solace comes from seeing my kids and getting a solid schedule,” the rap artist said in the interview. “That’s why I even got the house.”

He added. “Don’t play with me, don’t play with my children. Ain’t no security gonna get in between me and my children and you ain’t gonna gaslight me.”

Hollywood Unlocked host Jason Lee told E! News that Ye did not speak about Kim directly in the interview. But he did talk about an incident involving her and Pete that put him in a Whole New World of annoyance.

Weeks before they stepped out together in late October, during her SNL hosting debut, the reality star and comedian had shared a scripted kiss while playing Princess Jasmine and Aladdin in a sketch parodying the Disney movie Aladdin. Ye had helped his ex prepare for her hosting gig and even sat in the audience as she performed her monologue—during which she poked fun at the rap artist—before the aforementioned skit aired.

Jason told E! News that Ye talked to him about “feeling disrespected with Kim kissing Pete Davidson” on SNL. The host added that Ye also “talked about different behaviors that he’s labeling as gaslighting and provoking to try to get him to react in a way that can add to the narrative that’s out there.”

Ye appears to express his annoyance about Kim dating the comic on a newly released song, “Eazy,” in which he raps about beating “Pete Davidson’s ass.” the SNL cast member’s ass. Jason said that the musician did not talk about the diss track in their interview.

On the song, Ye also references his “new bitch.” The rap artist recent began dating Uncut Gems star Julia Fox.

“They appear to really like each other and, he’s very much attentive to her; her thoughts and ideas and conversation,” Jason told E! News. “One night, we had dinner with her and her friends and he was very much engaged in a conversation with her and her friends and what their ideas and thoughts were.”

—Reporting by Spencer Lubitz

