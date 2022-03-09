Pete Davidson Has Been Noticeably Absent From “SNL”

SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE — Willem Dafoe, Katy Perry Episode 1817 — Pictured: Pete Davidson during the Tenant Meeting sketch on Saturday, January 29, 2022 — (Photo by: Will Heath/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

Following a three-week hiatus, “Saturday Night Live” returned to NBC on Feb. 26 with John Mulaney as host. Given that Pete Davidson and Mulaney are friends in real life, fans naturally assumed we’d be treated to some hilarious skits from the pair, but sadly, Davidson wasn’t in attendance. The 28-year-old comedian was also noticeably absent from the March 5 show with Oscar Issac. So, what’s going on with Davidson?

Turns out that Davidson has been busy filming his new movie, “The Home.” According to Deadline, the upcoming horror thriller, which is directed by James DeMonaco, stars Davidson as a troubled man named Max, who begins working at a retirement home. However, he soon realizes that its residents and caretakers hold some sinister secrets.

“James'[s] The Purge horror franchise has grossed over $450 million at the worldwide box office. With his masterful storytelling abilities and Pete’s versatility as an actor, this film will put audiences everywhere on the edge of their seats,” producer Bill Block previously told the publication. Production for the film began this past January, but a release date has yet to be announced. It’s also unclear when Davidson will return to “SNL.”

In addition to his new film, Davidson has been grabbing headlines for his relationship with Kim Kardashian. According to E! News, Davidson and Kardashian reconnected after the reality TV star’s “SNL” hosting stint back in October. Since then – despite Kanye West’s disapproval of their relationship – the two have spent a significant amount of time together, going on date nights and vacations together.

As for whether or not Davidson will appear on Kardashian’s new Hulu show, the reality TV star recently told Variety that he currently doesn’t appear on it, but she’s open to it. “I’m not opposed to it. It’s just not what he does,” she said. “But if there was an event happening and he was there, he wouldn’t tell the cameras to get away. I think I might film something really exciting coming, but it wouldn’t be for this season.”