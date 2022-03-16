Pete Davidson Has a “Few” Kim Kardashian Tattoos and a Branding

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 13: Pete Davidson attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

Pete Davidson’s love language is tattoos. The comedian and “Saturday Night Live” cast member has a well-established history of getting tattoos inspired by his relationships. His latest high-profile romance is proving to serve similar inspiration: after less than five months of dating, Davidson already has Kim Kardashian ink.

The new tattoo was spotted in a recent shirtless selfie included in an alleged text exchange between Davidson and Kanye West, leaked on March 13 by Davidson’s friend and creative collaborator Dave Sirus. All of that aside, it sure looked as though Kardashian’s three-letter first name was tattooed in black ink over the right side of Davidson’s chest.

A few days later on March 16, Kardashian addressed the news herself on “The Ellen Show” with Ellen DeGeneres and, as it turns out, our suspicions were only semi-correct. Davidson does, in fact, have “Kim” on his chest, but it’s not what we expected. “The Kim one isn’t a tattoo – it’s actually a branding,” Kardashian said in the interview.

But wait – there’s more. Apparently, Davidson already has a few tattoos to represent his love. The branding was because “he wanted to do something that was really different,” as Kardashian put it, after already getting a “few” pieces of ink for their relationship. “That’s what tattoo people do, right? They get tattoos of what’s going on in their life,” she said

But that still leaves us all wondering: what are these other mystery designs? Aside from the branding, Kardashian said “the other ones are like cutesy things,” but she only went into detail about one of them. According to her, Davidson has “my girl is a lawyer” tattooed on his chest, which is her favorite of the bunch.

The news is especially surprising since Davidson has been in the process of removing all his tattoos after finding it too tedious having to cover them up for roles, but Kardashian addressed that in the interview as well. “He’s like, ‘I don’t want to be able to get rid of it or cover it up.” Instead, he wanted it there forever as a scar on him.

Watch the full interview from “The Ellen Show” ahead.

