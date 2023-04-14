Pete Davidson Flails Through Fame and Relationships (While Playing Himself) in Peacock Series Trailer

If you were wondering what Pete Davidson playing an absurdist version of himself was going to look like, buckle up for the brand new trailer for Peacock’s Bupkis.

The Curb Your Enthusiasm-esque comedy (which releases all eight episodes Thursday, May 4) “follows Pete Davidson as he attempts to work through unique family dynamics and the complexities of fame to form meaningful relationships,” reads the official description. “The raw, semi-autobiographical series stars Davidson, Edie Falco and Joe Pesci alongside a star studded supporting cast in a show that straddles reality and absurdity to best represent what it is to be Pete Davidson.”

In the clip (watch the full video embedded above), Davidson flails through life and his relationships as heaps of guest stars crash his existence. Charlie Day (It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia), Chase Sui Wonders (Generation), Simon Rex (What I Like About You), Bobby Cannavale (The Watcher), Jon Stewart (The Daily Show), Ray Romano (Everybody Loves Raymond), Kenan Thompson (SNL) and more can all be seen invading Davidson’s life as he spends his time Googling himself, racing cars and avoiding those closest to him.

Davidson serves as writer and executive producer. His former SNL boss Lorne Michaels is also on board as an EP. Judah Miller is the showrunner, and Dave Sirus, Andrew Singer and Erin David serve as additional writers.

Watch the trailer by pressing PLAY above, then hit the comments to tell us your thoughts.

