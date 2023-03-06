Pete Davidson, Chase Sui Wonders Involved In Beverly Hills Car Crash: Police

Pete Davidson and his actor girlfriend Chase Sui Wonders were unhurt after their car crashed at high speed into a house late Saturday, police told the New York Post.

Davidson was driving a Mercedes in Beverly Hills with Wonders as a passenger “at a high rate of speed,” according to TMZ, which first reported the wreck. The car went off the road, struck a fire hydrant and continued into the side of a house, the outlet reported.

Photos show skid marks on the front lawn, cones near an uprooted fire hydrant and damage to the home.

Police issued no citations and said a “preliminary view” suggests neither alcohol nor drugs were involved, TMZ noted.

Chase Sui Wonders and Pete Davidson stand on the sidelines during the flag football event at the NFL Pro Bowl last month.

The crash comes days after a Page Six story indicated Davidson and Wonders, who both starred in the film “Bodies Bodies Bodies,” were “getting serious” in their relationship.

The two have appeared together in several recent outings, including a New York Rangers game and the Daytona 500.

Representatives for Davidson, Wonders and Los Angeles police didn’t imediately answer HuffPost’s requests for comment.

