Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski Look Cozy on NYC Courtside: ‘She Finds Him Charming’

Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski take in the Grizzlies vs Knicks game

Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski are taking their romance court-side.

The SNL alum, 29, and his girlfriend took in a New York Knicks basketball game at Madison Square Garden on Sunday against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Both wearing casual attire, Davidson sported a cozy navy blue sweatshirt, while the Gone Girl actress, 31, wore jeans with a chocolate brown puffer coat and chic snakeskin boots. Davidson elevated his look with some tinted, black-framed glasses.

“Emily continues to spend time with Pete,” a source tells PEOPLE about the couple’s romance, which started in early November. The pair were also recently photographed embracing on his Nov.16 birthday.

“She finds him charming and funny,” adds the source. “He is a passionate guy and plans great dates.

“Emily is still taking it slowly. She is intrigued and flattered.”

Davidson and Ratajkowski’s attendance at the game was noticed by the in-game announcer, who referred to Davidson as “Pete Davis” but left out his date during a celebrity attendee shout-out. The pair were engrossed in conversation with the My Body author’s legs crossed toward the TV star, both exchanging flashes of big smiles toward each other.

Ben Stiller, who, like Davidson, regularly frequents the front row at Knicks games, sat directly next to the couple with his wife, Christine Taylor. Singer Jordin Sparks was also in attendance with her husband Dana Isaiah.

On Nov. 14, a source close to Davidson confirmed to PEOPLE that the pair were “seeing each other,” though reps for both did not respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment at the time.

Ratajkowski was previously married to Sebastian Bear-McClard for four years before she filed for divorce in September. They share a 20-month-old son Sylvester.

Davidson was most recently linked to Kim Kardashian, who he dated for nine months before the two parted ways in August.

Before that, the King of Staten Island star was romantically linked to Bridgerton‘s Phoebe Dynevor, Kaia Gerber, Kate Beckinsale, Margaret Qualley and Ariana Grande, to whom he proposed in 2018.