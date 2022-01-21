Pete Davidson and Colin Jost buy old Staten Island ferry boat

New York’s hottest club could be… a Staten Island Ferry.

“Saturday Night Live” stars and shaolin natives Pete Davidson and Colin Jost are behind the mysterious purchase at auction of the John F. Kennedy, a decommissioned ferry boat.

The pair, in partnership with Manhattan real estate broker and comedy club owner Paul Italia, spent $280,000 to purchase a boat that most ride for free.

Italia, who spoke exclusively to the Post on Thursday, said the trio had “grand plans” for the ship.

“The idea is to turn the space into a live entertainment event space, with comedy, music, art, et cetera,” he said.

“We’re in the early stages, but everybody involved had the same ambition — not to see this thing go to the scrapyard,” Italia said.

As it sits, however, the ship won’t even move under its own power.

Pete Davidson and anchor Colin Jost during “Weekend Update” segment on Saturday Night Live. NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

The New York City Department of Citywide Administrative Services, which put the ship up for auction, said the John F. Kennedy had been recently decommissioned due to mechanical issues.

As the auction winner, Italia has 10 days to get the vessel out of the St. George Ferry Terminal, DCAS spokesman Nick Benson told the Post.

Italia said plans were being made to tow the ship by tugboat to a local shipyard, where he plans to keep it while a long-term location is found.

“We’re talking to a lot of shipyards in the area,” he said.

Bidding on the nearly 60-year-old vessel began at $125,000 last week. The proceeds from the $280,100 purchase will go to the city’s general fund.

The JFK, which was built in 1965, was auctioned off by the city and listed in “poor” condition due to mechanical issues. It is structurally sound, the Department of Citywide Administrative Services said.

Davidson grew up in Great Kills and still lives in the borough, where he entertains A-listers like romantic interest Kim Kardashian and New Year’s Eve co-host Miley Cyrus.

Jost hails from Grymes Hill and shares several area homes with wife and “Black Widow” star Scarlett Johansson.

Davidson often pokes fun at his native borough on SNL and starred in the feature film “The King of Staten Island,” a story loosely based on his upbringing.

Jost frequently makes the island the butt of his jokes on the “Weekend Update” anchor desk, and his birthplace plays a large role in his autobiography “A Very Punchable Face.”

Neither comic immediately responded to a request for comment from The Post Thursday night.