Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders Were Reportedly Involved in a Car Accident in Beverly Hills

New year, new potential Pete Davidson romance to put on your bingo card. Sure, he was rumored to be dating model Emily Ratajkowski in late 2022 — but according to Page Six, their fling has fizzled out and the pair has gone their separate ways. Now, the comedian has been seen out and about with his Bodies, Bodies, Bodies costar Chase Sui Wonders.

Chase was linked to Riverdale actor Charles Melton throughout the spring and summer of 2022 and he most recently made an appearance on her Instagram in September. But the pair sparked breakup rumors after Chase and Pete were first spotted together in December. Considering Chase’s latest hang-outs with Pete, it’s speculated that Chase and Charles have officially split.

If you’ve been keeping tabs on celebrity break-ups and make-ups, then you know that Pete’s romances can be quite the whirlwind. Neither Pete nor Chase have neither confirmed nor denied their relationship status, but we’re here to break down the details. Here is everything you need to know about Pete Davidson’s rumored romance with Chase Sui Wonders.

March 4, 2023: Pete and Chase Reportedly Involved in a Car Accident

Pete was involved in a car accident in Beverly Hills, California, on Saturday, March 4. According to TMZ, the Saturday Night Live comedian was reportedly with his rumored girlfriend Chase Sui Wonders, but law enforcement has not confirmed whether she was in the car or not.

Lieutenant Christopher Coulter of the Beverly Hills Police Department confirmed to People on March 5 that Pete was in a car that went over a street curb, ran into a fire hydrant, and collided with the side of a nearby house. TMZ reports that there we no injuries. At this time, neither Pete nor Chase’s team have commented on their reported involvement in the accident.

February 28, 2023: Chase and Pete were Caught Kissing During Their Return to Hawaii

Pete and Chase have taken their red-hot romance back to Hawaii. Per pictures obtained by Harper’s Bazaar, Chase was photographed leaning down to kiss Pete on the lips as he sat on a park bench while vacationing in Kauai. New pics of the jet-setting couple come days after rumors surfaced on social media that the former Saturday Night Live comedian was dating rising rapper Ice Spice.

February 13, 2023: Pete and Chase Are Spotted at a Chess Store

Pete and Chase are keeping things fun and fresh in their new relationship. The couple was spotted in New York City’s Chess Forum. The retail store shared a picture of the couple and revealed that they purchased a chess set. “Monday night’s special guests were actors Chase Sui Wonders and Pete Davidson who came in to visit and get a beautiful chess set,” the brand wrote. “We appreciate the support and are amazed by their kidness, friendliness and generosity.”

January 24, 2023: Pete and Chase Have a Romantic Baecation in Hawaii

Things are heating up between Pete Davidson and his Bodies Bodies Bodies co-star Chase Sui Wonders. Over the weekend, the rumored couple jet-setted to Hawaii for a PDA-packed baecation. PageSix obtained photos of the couple hugging in the water and cuddling up on the same beach chair. They even shared a kiss.

January 19, 2023: Pete and Chase Hold Hands During a Date Night at Universal Studios

Another day, another fun date night for Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders. This time, the rumored couple was spotted holding hands at an amusement park. PageSix obtained pics of the Bodies, Bodies, Bodies co-stars holding hands as they walked around Universal Studios Hollywood. They even held hands while riding on the park’s Revenge of the Mummy attraction.

January 13, 2023: Pete and Chase Are Spotted on Another Date Night

Pete and Chase geared up for another night out on the town. PageSix obtained photos of the rumored couple getting into a black SUV together in New York City. The duo was dressed to brace the cold NYC winter temps, with Chase rocking a black puffer coat and black and white scarf while Pete donning a puffer as well.

January 9, 2023: Pete and Chase Snuggle Up in Brooklyn

While waiting for a food order in Brooklyn, New York, Pete and Chase were seen getting close and comfortable. Per photos obtained by TMZ, Chase wrapped her arms around Pete’s shoulders at Baba’s Perogies, as they both looked down at his phone. The two shared a kiss, according to other customers at the eatery, TMZ reports, and eventually left in the same car. 👀 Perhaps the friendship has developed into something more since December?

December 20, 2022: Pete and Chase Are Spotted Late-Night at Pete’s Apartment

After Pete’s rep confirmed that he and Chase were “definitely not an item,” the two were photographed outside the comedian’s apartment in New York City. According to Page Six, the comedian and actress smiled and laughed as Pete showed Chase something on his phone. The outlet reports that it was “late” when the two were photographed heading into the apartment building.

December 18, 2022: Pete and Chase Go on a Shopping Trip to Whole Foods

The are-they-or-aren’t-they questions intensified after the former Saturday Night Live comedian and actress were spotted together at a Whole Foods in Brooklyn. According to TMZ, the pair tried to remain incognito, both wearing jackets and sweatshirt hoods pulled up over their heads.

Following the spotting, a rep for Pete told the outlet, “Chase and Pete are great friends and they have been since they met filming Bodies, Bodies, Bodies. We’re told they hang out all the time, and are most definitely not an item.” Hmmm.

December 15, 2022: Pete and Chase Attend a Rangers Game Together

The pair first sparked romance rumors after they sat side-by-side at a New York Rangers game in mid-December. The outing came as the Pete-Emily Ratajkowski dating speculation still circulated, so fans questioned if it was a date or just a friendly hang. According to TMZ, Pete and Chase’s fellow Bodies, Bodies, Bodies costar Rachel Sennott was also in attendance, which further led onlookers to believe that it was perhaps just a platonic outing.

