With Doug Pederson going to Jacksonville, the Saints’ search for a head coach has one less candidate to consider.

The Saints also scratched offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael Jr. off their list. Mike Triplett of ESPN reports that Carmichael declined the opportunity to interview for the job. The reason is unknown.

The Saints’ other coordinators, Dennis Allen and Darren Rizzi, remain on the team’s list.

The team also has Brian Flores, Aaron Glenn, Eric Bieniemy and possibly Byron Leftwich among known candidates.

Carmichael has spent 17 seasons in New Orleans. He was quarterbacks coach in 2006 before adding passing game coach to his title the following year.

Sean Payton named Carmichael the team’s offensive coordinator in 2009.

