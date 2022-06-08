Pete Alonso leaves Mets game vs. Padres after being hit by pitch; Starling Marte also exits

New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso left Thursday night’s game in the second inning after being hit in the right hand by a 95 mph sinker from San Diego Padres pitcher Yu Darvish. Alonso was in clear discomfort as he was tended to by the Mets’ training staff.

He was replaced in the lineup by J.D. Davis, who played his first game at first base since 2018 on Monday.

Alonso had been hit twice up near the face this season and remained in the game, but this time, the pain proved to be too much to continue.

Initial X-rays on Alonso’s hand “were negative for a fracture, but he will undergo further imaging” the Mets said.

Any long-term absence from Alonso would be a major blow to the Mets’ lineup. He entered Tuesday night leading Major League Baseball with 54 RBI and tied for the National League home run lead with 16.

The Mets have been hit a league-high 40 times this season, including three times by Darvish in the opening two innings. Brandon Nimmo was hit in the left foot in the first at-bat of the game and Jeff McNeil was hit in the right foot in the at-bat immediately after Alonso exited.

New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso reacts after being hit by a pitch during the second inning against the San Diego Padres.

Starling Marte also exits

The Mets were down to a one-man bench after Starling Marte also left the game with left quad tightness in the middle of the second inning.

Marte, the Mets’ starting right fielder, could be seen grimacing and pounding his upper left leg with his fist after being caught stealing in the first inning. He spent the top of the first inning in the field before he was removed before the bottom of the second inning.

Mark Canha replaced Marte in right field. With the Mets carrying 14 pitchers, Tomas Nido was the lone player available as a substitute after Marte and Alonso left the game.

Since the middle of May, Marte has been one of the Mets’ hottest hitters. He is batting .317 with four home runs, 13 RBI and 19 runs since May 14.

Mets manager Buck Showalter was asked after the game about the potential absences of Alonso and Marte, and if they’d only be missing a few games in a best-case-scenario. “I love your optimism, but I don’t share it at this point,” Showalter said.

Story continues

“Usually we don’t get that much optimism.”

Andrew Tredinnick is the Mets beat writer for NorthJersey.com. Email: [email protected] Twitter: @andrew_tred

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Pete Alonso exits New York Mets game after being hit by pitch