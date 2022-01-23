Peru’s fishermen in despair after oil spill

Storyful

Tornado Damage in Trumann, Arkansas, Surveyed From the Air

More than a month after deadly tornadoes left a trail of devastation in Trumann, Arkansas, properties remained severely damaged, footage released by DVIDS on January 20 shows.FEMA opened a disaster center in Trumann on Thursday, and is set to open two more in the state.Aerial footage surveyed the large-scale property damage that occurred as a result of severe weather and tornadoes on December 10.More than 70 homes were destroyed, “as the city lost its main fire station and suffered damage to its infrastructure”, according to WREG. Credit: DVIDS via Storyful