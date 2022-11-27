Person injured after Black Friday shooting at NC Walmart

One person was injured Friday on the biggest shopping day of the year at a Walmart Super Center in North Carolina.

Police in Lumberton, North Carolina received reports of gunfire from inside the store just before 11:30 a.m. on Black Friday — and arrived to find frenzied customers fleeing the store, officials said in a news release.

Officers attempted to locate the shooter and any victims as the store was being evacuated, but were unable to do so.

Upon viewing surveillance footage, police learned that the shooter had fled almost immediately after the shooting as customers exited the store.

Officials said they believe the gunman and victim were familiar with each other, though details of their relationship were not shared.

Police were unable to locate the shooter.

Within minutes of arriving on the scene, police were notified that a victim had arrived at UNC Health Southeastern with a gunshot wound.

The victim’s injuries were not life-threatening. Their identity is not being released at this time, police said.

“This appears to be an isolated incident between two individuals who are familiar with each other,” police said in a release.

While the suspect has been identified by police, investigators are still attempting to locate him. The name of the suspect is also being withheld.

“As of right now the Lumberton Police Department is not aware of any other customers or employees suffering injuries as a result of this incident,” police said.

The incident comes mere days after a gunman opened fire in a Walmart in Virginia, killing six employees.

The gunman, identified as Walmart manager Andre Bing, opened fire at his colleagues in the store’s break room just after 10 p.m. Tuesday, before fatally shooting himself.