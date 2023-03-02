Person in ‘Scream’ costume prompts multiple 911 calls

A person walking around dressed up as the iconic “Ghostface” killer from Scream caused a panic in Sonoma, California this week, according to police.

On Tuesday morning, police received “multiple calls” regarding the masked marauder who was frightening passersby near the corner of 1st St. East and East Napa Strap, the Sonoma Police Department said.

Police made contact with the Ghostface, who told them that they had been hired by Paramount Pictures to promote the newest addition to the slasher franchise, “Scream VI,” which comes out on March 10.

“Thank you for everyone’s concern, it’s been addressed,” police said, quelling any fears.





Video obtained by NBC Bay Area shows the black-clad figure standing ominously on the street corner creepily staring at drivers as walkers passing through the intersection.

According to the news outlet, many scenes in the original 1996 “Scream” movie were filmed in Sonoma.

“Scream VI” will star Jenna Ortega, who also starred in the 2022 “Scream” movie. Courtney Cox will also reprise her role as journalist Gale Weathers.

“Scream VI” is set in New York City. The poster depicts Ghostface staring out of an MTA car window, knife in hand, with the ominous tagline “New York. New Rules.”