Pershing Square’s Bill Ackman made nearly $4 billion on pandemic bets: WSJ

Two bets made by Pershing Square Capital Management

PSHD,

+3.81% ,

PSH,

+3.94%

generated nearly $4 billion in profit for the activist hedge fund. CEO Bill Ackman’s two calls were related to the COVID-19 pandemic, The Wall Street Journal reported Monday. His first bet, in February, 2020, was that the economy would shut down more swiftly than others expected. He then made a second investment behind his belief that it would also stage a more rapid comeback than other forecasts. The report from the newspaper comes after Pershing Square disclosed on Jan. 26 that it bought 3.1 million shares of Netflix Inx.

NFLX,

+11.13%

for a roughly 0.7% stake in the streaming media company.