Performers And Presenters Won’t Need Vax, But Nominees And Guests Will – The Hamden Journal

In what appears to be a response to online backlash over the Oscars’ announced Covid policies, presenters and performers at next month’s Academy Awards will not be required to show proof of vaccination, but nominees and guests will.

People in the latter group also must have two negative PCR tests, The Hamden Journal has confirmed.

In a story posted tonight, The New York Times quoted an Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences spokeswoman as saying Oscar presenters and performed indeed will be subject to Covid testing.

The Times also noted that audience members in certain sections of the Dolby Theatre won’t be required to wear a mask but will be seating farther apart from one another than usual. The Academy is inviting 2,500 people, which is 75% of the venue’s 3,317 capacity.

The news comes a day after Hollywood’s unions agreed to extend the industry’s return-to-work Covid protocols, which also redefine “fully vaccinated” as including a booster shot.

Several industry guild’s this week confirmed the Covid protocols for their upcoming awards shows.

