Perfect scale session in Vegas for Dern-Xiaonan main event

LAS VEGAS – MMA Junkie was on scene and reporting live from Friday’s official UFC Fight Night 211 fighter weigh-ins, where all 24 fighters on the card hit their marks.

In the main event, Mackenzie Dern (12-2 MMA, 7-2 UFC) takes on Yan Xiaonan (15-3 MMA, 6-2 UFC) in a women’s strawweight contenders bout. Xiaonan was the first fighter to the scale in the two-hour official window and was 115.5 pounds. Dern hit the same number about 35 minutes later.

Just prior to the start of the weigh-ins, the women’s strawweight bout between Jessica Penne (14-6 MMA, 3-4 UFC) and Tabatha Ricci (7-1 MMA, 2-1 UFC) was announced as off due to an illness for Penne that reportedly was not related to her weight cut.

The weigh-ins took place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. The same venue hosts Saturday’s card, which streams on ESPN+.

The full UFC Fight Night 211 weigh-in results included:

MAIN CARD (ESPN+, 7 p.m. ET)

Mackenzie Dern (115.5) vs. Yan Xiaonan (115.5)

Randy Brown (170.5) vs. Francisco Trinaldo (170)

Raoni Barcelos (135.5) vs. Trevin Jones (135)

Don Shainis (146) vs. Sodiq Yusuff (145.5)

John Castaneda (139.5) vs. Daniel Santos (138.5) – 140-pound contract weight

Viacheslav Borshchev (155.5) vs. Mike Davis (155)

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 4 p.m. ET)

Ilir Latifi (253) vs. Aleksei Oleinik (254)

Jesse Ronson (155.5) vs. Joaquim Silva (155)

Brendan Allen (186) vs. Krzysztof Jotko (185.5)

Maxim Grishin (205.5) vs. Philipe Lins (205.5)

Chelsea Chandler (140) vs. Julija Stoliarenko (139.5) – 140-pound contract weight

Guido Cannetti (135.5) vs. Randy Costa (135)

