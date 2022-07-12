PepsiCo Stock Gains After Q2 Earnings Beat, Sales Forecast Boost

PepsiCo  (PEP) – Get PepsiCo Inc. Report posted better-than-expected second quarter earnings Tuesday, and boosted its full-year sales forecast, as demand in north America continued to drive the group’s top and bottom line growth.

PepsiCo said core earnings for the three months ending in June were pegged at $1.86 per share, up 8.2% from the same period last year and 12 cents ahead of the Street consensus forecast.

Group revenues, PepsiCo said, rose 5.22% to $20.225 billion, again topping analysts forecasts of a $19.513 billion tally. North American revenues at Frito Lay, its snacks division, came in at $4.84 billion. Beverages revenues were up 5.5% at $5.35 billion.