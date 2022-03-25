PepsiCo and 4 Other ‘Low-Volatility’ Stocks That Can Beat the Market

Text size





Pepsi products for sale

Mario Tama/Getty Images





Investors have been buying up low-volatility stocks to protect their portfolios against stock market declines. These stable stocks can probably keep performing handsomely while uncertainty about the economy remain high.

They include stocks such as





PepsiCo



(PEP), household- and personal-care-products maker





Church & Dwight



(CHD), seasonings maker McCormick (MKC), waste-management-services provider





Republic Services



(RSG), and aerospace and defense contractor





General Dynamics



(GD). These stocks all have betas of less than 1, which means that for the past year, their stocks have been less volatile than the



S&P 500 index. One key factor that enables these stocks to be so stable is that their earnings are consistent despite the shape of the economy. These stocks are all in the





Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility



Exchange-Traded Fund (SPLV), which selects roughly the 100 lowest-beta stocks in the broader index.