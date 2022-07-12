Pepsi Stock Rises as Earnings, Revenue Beat Forecasts

Text size





Pepsi stock has fared well this year compared with the broader market.

stock has gained more than 1% in premarket Tuesday after the food and beverage giant’s second-quarter profits and revenue beat analysts’ forecasts.

PepsiCo (ticker: PEP) said core earnings per share for the quarter ended June 11 came in at $1.86, above the FactSet consensus call of $1.74.

Revenue increased 5.2% to $20.23 billion. Analysts surveyed by FactSet had estimated revenue would be $19.51 billion.