Pepe slams Argentine referee for Morocco vs Portugal

Pepe insists Fifa “can now give the title to Argentina” after complaining about the Argentine referee in Portugal’s World Cup quarter-final defeat to Morocco.

Facundo Tello officiated the 1-0 win for the Atlas Lions, with Youssef En-Nesyri’s goal the difference between the teams.

But veteran centre-back Pepe was left furious by Tello’s influence, which follows the Albiceleste’s win over the Netherlands on Friday.

Lionel Messi and Emi Martinez hit out at Spanish referee Antonio Mateu Lahoz, calling on Fifa to drop him from the remainder of the Qatar tournament.

“It is unacceptable that an Argentine referee administered the game today after what happened yesterday,” Pepe said.

“With Messi complaining and Argentina talking. I’m not saying it’s conditional, but what did we play in the second half? Anything.

“Their goalkeeper was always stopped, only added eight minutes of injury time

“After what I saw today, they can now give the title to Argentina.”