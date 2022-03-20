People’s Convoy Gets Hilariously Trolled by Lone D.C. Bicyclist

ShutDownDC via Twitter

The People’s Convoy got a taste of its own medicine on Saturday afternoon in Washington, D.C., when a single bicyclist moving at a snail’s pace brought the truckers to a near halt by occupying an entire lane of traffic in front of them.

“Hey, what are you doing? You have a bunch of trucks behind you,” a convoy live streamer and YouTuber WYSIWYGTV (pronounced “whizzy-wick”) yelled at the unidentified cyclist while confronting him. “You got a bunch of trucks behind us.”

The biker then trolled in response: “What’s that? I didn’t hear you… I didn’t hear you, what did you say?”

After the streamer snapped back, “You have a bunch of trucks behind you,” the cyclist replied: “I’m sorry, I can’t hear you—it’s too loud.” The cyclist continued to ride in front of the truckers at a plodding pace, unmoved by the line of honking big rigs behind him.

The farcical moment came as the right-wing trucker convoy enters their third week of repeatedly attempting and failing to cause mayhem in the Beltway area.

On Saturday afternoon, The Daily Beast reported that some of the anti-vaccine mandate truckers boxed in a white Tesla driven by someone who had allegedly been antagonistic towards the convoy. The incident was captured on a livestream by “Sasnak,” a lead convoy participant. “A Tesla pulled in…slammed the brakes on real hard and caused a brake-check,” the YouTuber declared, adding that his fellow truckers then brought the car to a standstill.

Sasnak then turned on his fellow truckers for their actions towards the Tesla driver. “That’s illegal. You can’t do that. You can’t block somebody in like that,” the trucker said. “That’s considered abduction. The person in the car has the right to go bang bang and shoot you!”

Sasnak did not return a Daily Beast request for comment on the incident. But on Sunday afternoon, during a YouTube stream, he added: “Talked it thought a few of them. One guy is still mad at me.”

A Maryland State Police official told The Daily Beast late Saturday evening that “no abduction occurred” on the interstate. “Abduction and boxing a car in and road rage are two different things,” the official added.

By Sunday’s morning meeting, the convoy turned their focus to their absent leader Brian Brase, who had taken the weekend off to visit with family back home in Northwest Ohio—a move that left his fellow truckers confounded.

While camped for weeks at the Hagerstown Speedway, the convoy has continued to make daily treks on the Beltway and more recently into D.C. proper. The truckers have seemingly struggled to navigate downtown city traffic, however, often getting split up by red lights. The group has been met with jeering inside the city from both pedestrians and commuters alike, whom the convoy has taken to labeling “antifa.”

