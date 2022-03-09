People Think There’s Something Familiar About Ted Cruz’s Airplanes Story

NextShark

Women in South Korea say no to ‘No 2’ men when choosing who to date

As South Korea prepares for its presidential election on March 9, women in the dating scene are taking dates’ presidential candidate preferences into major consideration. The two leading candidates, Lee Jae-myung of the Democratic Party (DP) and Yoon suk-yeol of the People Power Party (PPP) are running in a tight race while representing opposing ideologies. Yoon’s conservative campaign promotes smaller government, deregulation and market-led solutions.