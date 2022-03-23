People seek solace as bombs fall over Kyiv

Reuters

Russian strikes turning Mariupol into ‘ashes’ as West plans more sanctions

Intense Russian air strikes are turning besieged Mariupol into the “ashes of a dead land”, the city council said on Tuesday, as the United States and Europe planned more sanctions to punish Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine. Street fighting and bombardments raged in Mariupol, Ukrainian officials said, a day after it rejected an ultimatum from Russia to surrender. Russian forces and Russian-backed separatist units had taken about half of the port city, normally home to around 400,000 people, Russia’s RIA news agency said, citing a separatist leader.