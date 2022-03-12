People Can’t Agree What’s Most Bonkers About Marjorie Taylor Greene’s New Ad

Far-right Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) split opinion among her critics with a new campaign ad on Friday. Namely, they couldn’t agree on what was the most bonkers bit in the clip she shared on Facebook.

Watch the video here:

Responding to the Republican Accountability Project’s call to name “the most ridiculous part,” some Twitter users suggested it was Greene’s opening fire on concepts such as gun control and socialism. Others highlighted its sycophantic praise of former President Donald Trump.

Fans of the rock band Linkin Park, meanwhile, asked if the members of the group knew if Fleurie, Jung Youth and Tommee Profitt’s reworked version of their hit song “In The End” was being used in the spot.

A pro-Trump video featuring the same cover was removed from Twitter in 2020 after being retweeted by the then-president. At the time, Jung Youth slammed its use as “propaganda.”

Linkin Park’s late frontman, Chester Bennington, was no fan of Trump. Representatives for the group did not immediately respond to HuffPost’s request for comment.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Related…