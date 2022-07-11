People are moving to SC from these 5 states the most. Where are SC residents relocating?

South Carolina’s population grew significantly in the last decade in major part because of migration from other states.

But where are people moving to the Palmetto State from the most?

According to the U.S. Census, South Carolina had more than 5.11 million residents in 2020 — a 10.7% jump from 10 years prior.

The latest Census data on migration between the states shows that in 2019, North Carolina had the most people at 33,940, to move to South Carolina in 2019. It was far more than the second-highest state, Georgia, with 16,644 people.

A 2021 study by United Van Lines found that in 2020, the number one reason people moved to South Carolina that year was retirement, followed by work, then family and lifestyle.

But while people moved to South Carolina in large numbers in recent years, there were also plenty who left for other states.

Again, North Carolina snagged the number one spot, with 27,740 residents moving there from South Carolina in 2019, Census data shows.

Overall, migration between the states has been declining for years and reached a new historic low in 2021 over more than seven decades. Census data shows the mover rate was less than half what it was in 1948.

In 2021, 8.4% of people lived in a different residence one year ago, down from 9.3% in 2020.

Below are the top five states where people moved from to South Carolina in 2019.

5. Virginia

Number of people: 10,143

4. New York

Number of people: 10,416

3. Florida

Number of people: 14,136

2. Georgia

Number of people: 16,644

1. North Carolina

Number of people: 33,940

The top five states where South Carolinians moved to the most in 2019.

5. Texas

Number of people: 9,240

4. Virginia

Number of people: 9,721

3. Florida

Number of people: 9,909

2. Georgia

Number of people: 18,828

1. North Carolina

Number of people: 27,740