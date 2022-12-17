Pentagon UFO reports show no evidence of alien life

The truth might not be out there.

After investigating hundreds of reports of unidentified flying object reports, the Pentagon said there is still no clear evidence of alien life.

“We have not seen anything, and we’re still very early on, that would lead us to believe that any of the objects that we have seen are of alien origin,” said Ronald Moultrie, undersecretary of defense for intelligence and security, said Friday.

The Department of Defense’s new All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office, or AARO, was established in July to track and investigate reports of UFOs in the sky, sea and space.

AARO director Sean Kirkpatrick said his office has received “several hundreds” of reports, some dating back years, on top of the 144 encounters reported by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence in June 2021.

A new Pentagon office says that it has received “several hundred” of reports of UFOs. AP

The All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office was established this year to track and investigate reports of UFOs in the sky, sea and space. REUTERS

Kirkpatrick did not rule out the possibility that other intelligent lifeforms exist.

“I would just say we are structuring our analysis to be very thorough and rigorous. We will go through it all,” Kirkpatrick said. “I will follow that data and science wherever it goes.”

With Post wires