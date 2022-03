During a Pentagon briefing on Tuesday, Defense Department spokesperson John Kirby dismissed an announcement from the Russian Defense Ministry that the country would reduce military activity around the Ukrainian capital city of Kyiv. “Has there been some movement by some Russian units away from Kyiv in the last day or so? Yeah, we think so, small numbers,” Kirby said. “But we believe this is a repositioning, not a real withdrawal. … It does not mean that the threat to Kyiv is over.”