Pentagon says Ukrainian breakthrough is south made more Russian targets vulnerable to artillery

The US is also seeing some

According to the official, Ukrainian forces are continuing to advance on Russian forces in the north of Kherson Oblast.

Read also: Russian defenses collapse in northern Kherson Oblast while Ukrainians push ahead in Luhansk, says ISW

“We have seen gains in the north (of Kherson Oblast) now, really the line of advance for the Ukrainians, just north of the village of Mylove, and then extending essentially to the north and west with a number of small towns and villages that the Ukrainians have been able to clear of the Russians,” the official stated.

The United States is also seeing some “gradual progress” in the central part of the oblast. The official clarified that this is not about “great progress, but partial.”

Read also: Liberation of Kherson ‘a matter of time’ says Israeli military expert

“We are talking about kilometers,” the official clarified.

Earlier, the head of Kherson regional military administration, Yaroslav Yanushevich, stated that since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the Armed Forces of Ukraine had liberated 75 settlements in Kherson Oblast.

Read also: Ukrainian forces liberate 29 settlements in Kherson Oblast in October, says General Staff

The head of the joint press center of the Defense Forces of the South Operational Command, Nataliya Gumenyuk, reported on Oct. 7 that the area of ​​the liberated territories in Kherson Oblast had increased to 500 square kilometers.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine