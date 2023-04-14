Pentagon leak suspect Jack Teixeira’s revealing quote for HS yearbook

Pentagon leak suspect Jack Teixeira was described by his high school classmates as gun-obsessed — and seemed to anticipate his role in allegedly revealing a trove of highly sensitive US intelligence in his senior yearbook quote.

“Actions speak louder than words,” wrote the 2020 graduate of Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High School in Massachusetts, who occasionally dressed in camouflage and owned a “dictionary-sized book on guns,” according to some of his former classmates who spoke with CNN.

“A lot of people were wary of him,” Brooke Cleathero, who attended middle school and high school with Teixeira, told the outlet.

“He was more of a loner, and having a fascination with war and guns made him off-putting to a lot of people.”

Teixeira, 21, was “dead set on joining some branch of the military, even as a kid,” classmate John Powell told CNN.

The fascination with the military led him into the Air National Guard, where he was soon given a top-secret security clearance as a computer network technician, which would have allowed him to leak highly classified materials, the New York Times reported.





The Airman First Class in early 2023 apparently shared the intelligence documents to a private group he ran on the gaming chat platform Discord.

Teixeira appeared in a Boston federal court Friday, where he was charged with unauthorized detention and transmission of national defense information and unauthorized removal of classified information and defense materials.





He faces prison time of up to 10 years and five years for the charges, respectively — a result that has stunned some former classmates.

“I didn’t think he would be capable of doing something like this,” one told CNN.

Teixeira’s family members left the John Joseph Moakley United States Courthouse arm-in-arm after his arraignment.

FBI agents had arrested the airman at his family’s home in North Dighton, Mass., on Thursday — hours after he was first unmasked by national media outlets.





The leaked Pentagon documents — which included details about Ukraine’s dwindling air defense systems and a planned counteroffensive — spread across multiple online sharing platforms in February and March before surfacing in media reports in April.

Teixeira ran “Thug Shaker Central,” an invitation-only chatroom on Discord that launched in 2020.

He will appear again for a detention hearing on Wednesday but will remain in custody until then.