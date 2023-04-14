Pentagon leak suspect Jack Teixeira hit with two federal charges

The suspect arrested for allegedly leaking a trove of classified US documents has been charged with two counts in federal court.

Jack Teixeira appeared in a Boston courtroom at 10 a.m. Friday where he was officially charged with unauthorized detention and transmission of national defense information and unauthorized removal of classified information and defense materials, according to CNN.

The 21-year-old, who gained access to the highly sensitive documents through his position as a Massachusetts Air National Guardsman, was arrested by the FBI the previous day and brought into court shackled.

Teixeira is alleged to have accessed highly classified information and sent it to a group of people in a gaming forum from last year until recently.

The documents, which included battlefield information related to the war in Ukraine, was eventually leaked onto social media and became public.

