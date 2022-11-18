Pentagon drops $2.6B refilling weapon stocks Ukraine aid depleted

WASHINGTON — The Defense Department spent more than $2.6 billion between May and October of this year replenishing stocks of key weaponry and equipment dispatched to Ukraine to support its ongoing fight against Russia — but it will still take “multiple years” for the US to be fully resupplied, according to a fact sheet obtained by The Post.

“Replacement contracts are expected to deliver over multiple years, as many capabilities delivered to Ukraine, such as advanced munitions, have two-to-three-year production times,” the Pentagon said.

The money comes from a pot of more than $14 billion Congress approved earlier this year to top up Pentagon stocks, according to the fact sheet and an Oct. 21 Congressional Research Service report. To date, the Pentagon has decided how it wants to spend about $7 billion of the funds.

The biggest replenishment expense over the May through October period was $663 million paid to Raytheon, Lockheed Martin, and Javelin Joint Venture for new Javelin anti-tank weapon systems, according to the fact sheet.

The US since January has sent Ukraine more than 8,500 Javelins, which were key to the country’s early success in defending Kyiv from Russian invaders, senior US defense officials have said.

Raytheon received another $624 million in May to replenish the Defense Department’s supply of Stinger portable air-defense missile systems, of which the Pentagon has sent about 1,600 to Ukraine.

Lockheed also received a total of about $605 million in September and October to restock the US with Guided Multiple-Launch Rocket Systems, according to the fact sheet. The Pentagon has not said how many GMLRS it has sent, citing security needs.

“This award enables us to replenish our own inventory while providing critical capabilities for our allies and international partners,” Army assistant secretary for acquisition, logistics and technology Douglas R. Bush said in a statement Monday announcing the GMLRS contract. “We remain committed to getting things on contract as quickly as possible to ensure our stocks are rapidly replenished.”

Other expenses included $435 million for various types of ammunition; $130 million for body armor; $57 million for helmets, and $8 million for Switchblade 300 attack drones.

Some of the funding earmarked for stock replenishment has also been awarded to companies to improve their infrastructure as the defense industry struggles to keep up with demand.

“In addition to procurement funding, some replacement contracts also include investments in the industrial base to expand or accelerate production throughput,” the Pentagon said.

For example, the Army on Thursday announced it awarded Lockheed a contract worth more than $14.3 million on Oct. 6 to “increase funding” for HIMARS rocket system production. The US has sent Ukraine 38 of the truck-mounted launchers since June, according to the Pentagon.

“The delivery will increase production capacity to allow the U.S. government to more rapidly replenish DoD stocks provided in support of Ukrainian armed forces,” the Army said in its Thursday statement.

The $14.3 million is part of a total of $95 million paid to Lockheed for replacing HIMARS between August and October, according to the DOD fact sheet.

The US has sent Ukraine a total of about $19.3 billion in security assistance in 25 consecutive military aid packages since the summer of 2021.