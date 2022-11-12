Pension problems, caregiver burnout, saying ‘no’ to nursing homes and more retirement news

From MarketWatch Retirement:

Here’s why you should be worried about state and local pensions. About 26 million people are relying on state and local pension plans to take care of them in their retirement years, but public pensions may be facing a massive fiscal shortfall, according to two economics professors.

Caregiver burnout is a crisis. This new state program has one way to help. Research shows that 38% of caregivers feel having respite services available would be helpful, but only 14% of caregivers report having used them.

Nursing home? No thanks. 70% of people surveyed would rather not. A survey found a vast majority of older Canadians were less inclined to enter a nursing home in the wake of COVID-19.

Also on MarketWatch:

How much will you need to retire? Good question.

Opinion: Your Medicare coverage needs a checkup

These simple food choices could reduce your risk of dementia

Want to age well? A dog could be the key to better physical — and mental — health.

There’s a whole world out there: Tips for widows who want to travel

Grandparents: Forget everything you ever knew about taking care of babies

Your spouse is diagnosed with a serious disease. Now what?

More in retirement news:

5 Retirement Changes to Know About in 2023 (Yahoo Finance)

This common early retirement strategy is a ‘terrible idea,’ says financial planner (CNBC)

Are You on Track to Reach the $4,194 Max Social Security Benefit? (Motley Fool)

Why you may have to claim Social Security early, even if you don’t want to (USA Today)

Reasons to Take Social Security Early At Age 62 (US News & World Report)

Finding Peace of Mind With Your Retirement Income (Kiplinger)

You’ll Only Have This Much Social Security Left After Paying Medical Bills in Retirement (Yahoo Finance)

Research and Insight:

A DOL ESG Investigation Story (PlanAdviser)

3 Top-Performing Mutual Funds to Consider for Your Retirement Portfolio (Yahoo Finance)

Rice University: Could state-run retirement plans help workers save more? Maybe (InsuranceNewsNet)

Here’s how much the average American 60-year-old holds in retirement savings — how does your nest egg compare? (Yahoo Finance)

Vision impairment is associated with as many as 100,000 U.S. dementia cases (National Institute on Aging)

To share with your family, friends and clients:

‘You’re never too old to be an entrepreneur.’ How one woman built a cupcake empire.

Don’t go into retirement with a mess–organize your retirement accounts

We want to build a granny flat on our son’s property. How do we protect ourselves against future financial complications?

No, at $1.9 billion the Powerball still isn’t a great deal

Why are Republicans telling voters they want to cut Social Security by a third?