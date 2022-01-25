Penny Is ‘Becoming a Young Lady’ in Disney+ Revival — Unless Oscar Can Stop Her!

When Oscar Proud looks at his daughter, all he sees is Chloe Bailey. Or possibly Halle. Honestly, he’s not even sure.

Don’t worry, though, it’ll all make sense when you watch TVLine’s exclusive first look at the upcoming Disney+ series The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder. More than 15 years have passed since The Proud Family last aired on Disney Channel, but fans will be relieved to see that everyone in the family remains exactly as you remember them — only with more impressive animation.

Returning voices from the original series include Tommy Davidson as Oscar Proud, Kyla Pratt as Penny Proud, Paula Jai Parker as Trudy Proud, JoMarie Payton as Suga Mama, Cedric the Entertainer as Uncle Bobby, Carlos Mencia as Felix Boulevardez, Maria Canals-Barrera as Sunset Boulevardez, Alvaro Gutierrez as Papi, Karen Malina White as Dijonay Jones, Soleil Moon Frye as Zoey Howzer, and Alisa Reyes as LaCienega Boulevardez.

In addition to introducing several new characters, the show also boasts a ludicrously long list of celebrity guest voices, from Tiffany Haddish to Lil Nas X. (Click here for the full list of A-list visitors.)

Hit PLAY on the video above for an exclusive sneak peek of The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder, premiering Feb. 23, then drop a comment with your thoughts on the Disney+ revival below.

