Pennsylvania’s Marguerite Koller welcomes 100th great-grandchild

This Pennsylvania great-grandmother has 100 reasons to brag.

Marguerite Koller, who is 99, welcomed her 100th great-grandchild into the supersized family recently just as she closes in on 100-years-old herself.

Making the feat even more incredible, she almost became a nun before she instead chose to marry her husband William in 1942 right before World War II, according to NBC 10 Philadelphia.

“I’m just thinking how lucky I am,” said Koller, who lives in Blue Bell right outside of Philly.

Koller, now a widow, is the mother of 11 and grandmother of 56, according to the report.

“I figured I wanted 12 but after I started to have them, I wasn’t sure I wanted that many,” Koller told WPVI in 2015.

Oddly an only child herself, Koller said in 2015 she applied for the convent as a junior in high school, but her future husband of 66 years persuaded her out of it.

A Montgomery County woman welcomed her 100th great-grandchild on Aug 9, 2022. NBC

The new baby’s parents named him after his late great-grandfather. NBC

“I wanted to have a big family,” she said. “I think it’s difficult being an only child – it’s lonely.”

Koller’s granddaughter and the mother of the 100th great-grandchild, Christine Balster, told NBC 10 she and her husband named the milestone child Koller William, an ode to the baby’s late great-grandfather.

The more is the merrier in this family. NBC

Koller, born in 1922, will celebrate her birthday a few months from now.

“Lovely, sweet, strong lady that has created this amazing legacy spanning four generations,” Balster said.