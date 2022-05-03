Pennsylvania woman Trinh Nguyen charged for shooting two sons in head while they slept

A crazed Pennsylvania mother allegedly shot her two sons in the head while they were asleep early Monday before trying to pump two bullets into a neighbor, a report said.

Trinh Nguyen, 38, was busted for the senseless violence after she fled the shooting scene in Newtown and drove to the parking lot of a nearby church, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported, citing prosecutors.

The mother had ingested narcotics in a failed suicide bid, the report said. She was hospitalized and later charged with three counts of attempted murder.

Nguyen’s boys, 9 and 13, were critically injured and were being kept on life support so their organs could be donated, the report said.

After allegedly shooting the children in their bedrooms, a neighbor who heard the gunfire found the woman sitting on the front lawn with a box of photos, Bucks County District Attorney Matt Weintraub told reporters at a Monday press conference.

Nguyen asked the neighbor, identified as Gianni Melchiondo, 22, to deliver the pictures to her ex-husband, who works with the man.

After Melchiondo agreed, the troubled mother allegedly pulled out a black revolver, aimed it at the neighbor and pulled the trigger two times, according to Weintraub.

The gun did not fire and Melchiondo wrestled the weapon away from the woman.

