Pennsylvania man repeatedly raped child, taped her to punching bag and beat her for feeding dog: police

A Pennsylvania man accused of repeatedly raping and beating a 10-year-old girl, including after the girl allegedly angered him by feeding a dog, has been arrested, according to local police.

Roscoe Roy Jr., 42, was arrested and charged Friday in Cumberland County by the Lower Allen Township Police Department for rape of a child, aggravated indecent assault of a child and strangulation. He was also charged with two misdemeanors of indecent exposure and indecent assault.

Police launched an investigation into Roy in May 2019 after the child reported the sexual and physical abuse to a child advocacy group, Fox 43 reported.

The abuse was allegedly carried out in 2018 and 2019 at Roy’s home in Mechanicsburg. Roy most recently lived in the neighboring Harrisburg area but has since been described as homeless by police, according to PennLive.

Court records report that the girl said she would sleep in Roy’s bed and had woken up on one occasion to him raping her. During another attack, the girl said she passed out and thought she would die, only remembering Roy’s hands allegedly around her neck, PennLive reported.

The girl also alleged that she angered Roy on a different occasion when she fed a dog in his house. He allegedly responded by duct-tapping her to a punching bag and beating her. He allegedly told her he would kill her if she told anyone about the abuse.

The court documents show that the girl said she felt like Roy treated her like “rag doll” and raped her as punishment.

In another alleged incident, the girl said she refused to get Roy cigarettes and beer, which reportedly sparked Roy to pull her by the hair into a bathroom where the tub was filled with water. He allegedly tried to drown her and then threw her down a flight of steps, PennLive reported. He also allegedly tried to strangle her on a different occasion with a headset when she did not promptly turn his Xbox off.

The charges were filed after a “lengthy investigation,” according to police. Roy is being held on $200,000 bail at the Cumberland County Prison and is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on Feb. 9, according to PennLive.

“We are awaiting the preliminary hearing where we are confident that the charges will be bound over for trial,” a spokesperson for the Lower Allen Township police told Fox News Digital on Tuesday.