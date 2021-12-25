The Hamden Journal

Pennsylvania gunfight at home leaves six people hospitalized on Christmas Eve

Pennsylvania gunfight at home leaves six people hospitalized on Christmas Eve

Six people were wounded in a gunfight at a home in Pennsylvania on Christmas Eve, a report said.

The two people who fired at each other were struck, along with four others at the residence in Swissvale at about 4:30 p.m., WPXI-TV reported, citing police.

All six people were hospitalized and their conditions weren’t immediately known. It wasn’t clear what sparked the shooting.

“It’s terrifying,”neighbor Shawn Alfonso Wells told the news outlet of the holiday violence.

“You would hope that nobody loses a family member right now. That would be horrible,” the neighbor said.

No arrests were immediately reported.

There were six people shot in a gunfight at a home in the Swissvale area of Allegheny Country on Christmas Eve.
KDKA-TV
Scene
The shooting took place around 4:30, as the six people shot were hospitalized — but their conditions were not immediately known.
KDKA-TV

Claudia has worked as a journalist for various print-based magazines for more than 5 years. She brings together substantial news pieces from various parts of the US and rest of the World.