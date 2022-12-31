Pennsylvania couple celebrate 80 years of wedded bliss

A Pennsylvania couple have celebrated their 80th wedding anniversary.

Robert and Edith Mae Schaum — who both are 102 years old — met in high school in 1936 and married Dec. 26, 1942.

The Lancaster County lovebirds gave away their secrets to a staggering eight decades of wedded bliss.

“We hold each other up,” Edith Mae dished to WGAL-TV.

“I guess the secret would be don’t go to bed mad,” Robert added.

Their first date was at a football game. “His dad took us,” Edith Mae explained.

From that day on, Robert was smitten.

“I thought, ‘Oh my, that’s the girl,’” he gushed.

The pair have yet to claim the world record as the longest marriage in the Guinness Book of Records.

That feat was set by North Carolina couple Zelmyra and Herbert Fisher. When Herbert died 2011 at 105 years of age, the two had been married for 86 years and 290 days.