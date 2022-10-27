Pennsylvania cops ID Jose Pizarro as suspect in killing of former NFL player Antonio Dennard

Pennsylvania police are on the hunt for a suspect they believe murdered former NFL player Antonio Dennard

Jose Daniel Pizarro, 24, is suspected of fatally shooting Dennard, 32, outside Legends Bar and Restaurant in Reading, Penn, on Oct. 16, according to local outlets.

“Mr. Pizzaro has been charged with first-degree murder, third-degree murder, aggravated assault, related charges, including persons not to possess a firearm,” Berks County District Attorney John Adams said via WFMZ-TV.

Antonio Dennard, a former NFL cornerback, was shot and killed outside a bar in Pennsylvania on Oct. 16, 2022.

WireImage Dennard spent time with the Giants, Jaguars and Packers during his NFL career, per reports.

Getty Images

Pizarro is currently on parole for a prior robbery conviction and is not allowed to legally carry a firearm, Adams said according to the outlet.

Adams said they were able to identify Pizarro as a suspect because of a “handprint or a latent fingerprint” on Dennard’s car outside the bar.

Pizarro and Dennard allegedly got into an argument that escalated outside the bar on North Fifth Street in Muhlenberg Township, police reported.

Pizarro and Dennard got into an argument outside of Legends Bar — where police were able to identify Pizarro’s fingerprints on the former NFL player’s car. WFMZ

The Berks County native was later pronounced dead at a Pennsylvania hospital.

He spent time with the Giants, Jaguars and Packers during his NFL career, per reports. The Giants waived Dennard in May 2013.