Penn State wrestling adds No. 2 wrestler in 2024 recruiting class

Penn State wrestling added a big-time lightweight commitment on Monday.

Luke Lilledahl is the No. 2 wrestler in the 2024 class, according to FloWrestling, and joins a group that features four other top-10 wrestlers in the class — Joe Sealey, Zack Ryder, Mason Gibson and Connor Mirasola.

The newest commit could help at 125 pounds if he can continue to stay at that size with another year of high school wrestling at Wyoming Seminary left until he enrolls at Penn State. He currently wrestles at 120 pounds.

The newest addition comes less than a month after Penn State won the national title, its second in a row, and its 10th in 12 years.

The Nittany Lions are expected to continue to contend for conference and national championships as long as head coach Cael Sanderson — one of the best wrestlers of all-time — continues to lead the program.