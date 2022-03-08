Penn State reportedly adding notable name to recruiting staff

Penn State head coach James Franklin is reportedly close to adding a new staff member to help specifically with recruiting efforts. According to a report from Football Scoop, Penn State is set to add Rashad Rich to the staff as an assistant recruiting coordinator.

The addition of Rich would be notable given his previous experience as a scout in the CFL and NFL. Rich was a scout for the Saskatchewan Roughriders of the CFL for five years. He spent last season helping out with the scouting department for the Chicago Bears.

Adding Rich to the staff would be seen as a boost in Penn State’s efforts to evaluate talent on the recruiting trail as well as improve its potential standing in the transfer portal. Penn State has notably been lacking in adding talent through the transfer portal (although this most recent recruiting class seems to have done well with the addition of wide receiver Mitchell Tinsley and offensive lineman Hunter Nourzad).

For as much success as Penn State has had through recruiting, a specialty of Franklin’s, it seems pretty clear Penn State could use some more resources and energy in pursuing talent out of the transfer portal, which has become a key part of the team-building process in recent years since being introduced and utilized. Some programs have done better in thriving through the transfer portal than others. Penn State has lost a good amount of talent through the portal while the past two offseasons specifically have led some to believe Penn State could improve its efforts overall in adding talent from the portal.

Having another recruiting expert with a scouting eye could be a big benefit for Penn State.

Helmet sticker to Football Scoop.

