Penn State heads to the Big House & Alabama vs Tennessee in the SEC matchup of the year

Dan Wetzel, SI’s Pat Forde, & SI’s Ross Dellenger have a full slate of games to pick and preview before Week 7 of college football kicks off. The Florida Gators are taking on LSU Tigers while Florida State faces Clemson in a Mike Norvell prove-it game. Kansas has the potential to put the stake in Oklahoma fans’ seasons & Minnesota vs. Illinois is the under game of the year with a BetMGM betting total of only 39.5 points. Elsewhere in college football, Virginia & Virginia Tech debuted a new trophy that they will be competing over and Jacksonville State and North Alabama will face off in an incredibly rare one-direction game this weekend.

The guys also have an update on the Walleye fishing scandal and a racehorse shares the name of a show host. Plus, our Race for the Case games include #10 Penn State at the big house to face #5 Michigan, #15 NC State @ #18 Syracuse in the Carrier Dome, #3 Alabama travels to Rocky Top to play #6 Tennessee, #8 Oklahoma State vs #13 TCU & #7 USC heads to Salt Lake City to challenge #20 Utah.

2:27 Dan’s selection of 747 in Fat Bear Week is crowned champion

3:15 Female listeners weigh in on partners abstaining from drinking during pregnancy

5:08 Punishments come down on the walleye fishing tournament cheating scandal

12:45 Wetzel the horse makes its debut

17:00 The upcoming battle between Billy Napier and Florida vs Brian Kelly and LSU to determine if LSU made the right coaching decision

21:35 Can a FSU win over Clemson this week preserve Mike Norvell’s status as head coach of the Seminoles?

25:33 North Alabama & Jacksonville State will be playing their game on a minor league baseball field that is too small to play both ways

29:15 The Minnesota Golden Gophers face the Illinois Illini in a game expected to be the ‘under game of the year’

30:00 The Kansas Jayhawks head to Oklahoma to test the desperation of Brent Venables and Sooner fans.

32:32 Virginia Tech and The University of Virginia unveil their new trophy that they will be competing for in the commonwealth cup

36:54 The #10 ranked Penn State Nittany Lions go to the #5 ranked Michigan Wolverines in a huge BIG Ten matchup

40:10 #15 ranked NC State battle the #18 ranked Syracuse in the Carrier Dome to try and gain a stronghold in the ACC

43:57 In the SEC matchup of the week the #3 ranked Alabama Crimson Tide travel to Knoxville, TN to play the #6 ranked Tennessee Volunteers

48:13 The #8 ranked Oklahoma State Cowboys face the #13 ranked TCU Horned Frogs

51:05 The #7 ranked USC Trojans have a big PAC Twelve battle with the #20 ranked Utah Utes in Salt Lake City

54:25 Lock of the week

