Penn State football adds transfer WR Mitchell Tinsley after big junior season

Penn State football has taken its first dip into the transfer portal of the 2021 offseason. The Nittany Lions earned a commitment from former Western Kentucky wide receiver Mitchell Tinsley Friday night. Tinsley made the announcement via his personal Instagram account.

The former Hilltopper has one year of eligibility remaining thanks to the NCAA’s ruling allowing all athletes who participated in the 2020-2021 season an extra year of eligibility due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Tinsley’s role grew substantially from 2020 to 2021 within the Western Kentucky offense. He was the team’s second-leading receiver in 2021, racking up 87 receptions for 1,402 yards and 14 touchdowns in an offense that was as dynamic as any in college football. He finished his career by helping the team light up Appalachian State in the Boca Raton Bowl, tallying seven catches for 103 yards and two touchdowns.

He could play a key role in Penn State’s offense with the potential departure of senior wide receiver Jahan Dotson looming. Dotson accounted for the majority of the Nittany Lions’ production offensively in 2021, reeling in 91 passes for 1,182 yards and 12 touchdowns.

The senior receiver has yet to announce whether or not he’ll return for the 2022 season but is widely projected as an early round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.