Penn National Boosts 2022 Forecast as Revenue Tops Expectations

Penn National Gaming



raised its full-year guidance after reporting first-quarter revenue that beat Wall Street estimates, but the stock fell as earnings missed expectations.

The gambling and esports company raised its guidance range for 2022 Ebitdar — earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization and restructuring or rent costs — to between $1.88 billion to $2 billion, above the previous range of $1.85 billion to $1.95 billion. The company also raised its net revenue forecast to $6.15 billion to $6.55 billion for the year.

Penn National (ticker: PENN) reported first-quarter revenue rose 23% to $1.56 billion, above analysts’ estimates of $1.53 billion, according to FactSet.

The company reported adjusted earnings in the period of 29 cents a share, below Wall Street estimates of 43 cents.

Stifel analyst Steven Wieczynski rates shares of Penn National at Buy with a price target of $61.

“PENN’s 1Q22 earnings report clearly showed us more positives versus negatives,” wrote Wieczynski in a research note. “Not even sure we would call this a negative, but it might be viewed that way to some as there was margin erosion for the second straight quarter.”

Penn reported adjusted Ebitdar margins for the first quarter of 31.6%, a decline of 344 basis points year over year.

“We believe PENN’s core business remains undervalued relative to peers,” wrote Wieczynski. “What we think gets overlooked is their geographical diversification which should really help them more relative to peers in a situation like we are currently in.”

Penn National operates 44 properties in 20 states, online sports betting in 13 jurisdictions and ICasino in five, including brands like Hollywood Casino and Barstool Sportsbook. According to Wieczynski, no state makes up more than 15% of Penn’s revenue base.

“Given the current operating environment, we believe this is a major benefit to PENN as their diversification could help them if for instance we start to get additional variants of the virus which force shutdowns of certain states/casinos,” Wieczynski added.

Shares of Penn National fell 2.7% on Thursday to $37.68. The stock has declined about 27% this year.

