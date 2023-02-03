Pence calls for Social Security reform, private savings accounts

In video footage obtained by a Democratic tracking group, American Bridge, and provided to Yahoo News, former Vice President Mike Pence, a possible top-tier contender for the Republican nomination in 2024, tells attendants at a closed-door event with the National Association of Wholesale-Distributors that he wants to “reform” Social Security and introduce private savings accounts for recipients. Critics have long derided the idea of overhauling social security, as an effort to “privatize” the popular government program that would probably result in cuts in the amount elderly and disabled Americans receive.