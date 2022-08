Peloton Interactive plans to cut about 800 jobs as it looks to reduce its operating footprint and cut costs, the company said Friday.

The New York-based company said it would eliminate its North American field operations warehouses and make cuts within its member-support team, among other changes, resulting in the loss of 784 jobs. It also plans to scale back the retail operations it had been building out and raise the prices on some of its products in the U.S.