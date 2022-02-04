Peloton Stock: Is It A Buy Or Sell On Reported Amazon Takeover Interest?

Peloton Interactive (PTON) was one of the hottest names in fitness during the pandemic. With more than 6.2 million members, the 10 year-old global brand is looking to expand its reach. Peloton stock was one of the bright spots in the coronavirus stock market rally, with a gain of more than 440% in 2020. After reaching a peak in January 2021, PTON stock has been on a steep, downhill ride.







Peloton generates most of its revenue through sales of bikes and treadmills, which range in price from $1,895 to $4,295. The All-Access membership for owners of its expensive equipment runs $39 a month. A digital membership — with no access to bike or tread classes — is $12.99 a month.

To determine if Peloton stock is a buy now, it’s key to analyze fundamental and technical metrics first.

Amazon To Buy Peloton?

Peloton’s recent stock slump has drawn calls for a potential sale from an activist investor. And the connected-fitness platform has the interest of potential suitors, according to an exclusive from The Wall Street Journal. Who’s looking to buy? Reports say Amazon (AMZN) is speaking to advisers about a potential deal. The Journal notes that there’s no guarantee an offer would be made or that Peloton would be receptive to a buyout.

PTON stock rose 29% in after-hours trading on Friday after the report.

Activist Investor Wants Peloton To Fire CEO

Peloton’s rocky ride in the market has prompted calls for change from a prominent activist investor. Blackwells Capital is pushing the board to fire CEO John Foley and explore a sale of the connected fitness platform. Shares have take a hit of roughly 80% from their January 2021 highs as growth has stalled due to Covid reopenings and increased competition.

Foley released a statement to employees last Thursday that said Peloton was “taking significant corrective actions to improve our profitability outlook and optimize our costs across the company” after shares plunged 24% that day. That move coincided with news that Peloton would be pausing production of its bikes and treadmills.

PTON Stock Skids After Production Pause

Peloton stock crashed on Jan. 20 after reports that the exercise equipment maker would temporarily halt production of bikes and treadmills. Peloton has struggled to keep up with slowing demand as gyms and in-person fitness classes reopen. In internal documents obtained by CNBC, Peloton said that demand for its fitness equipment faced a “significant reduction” due to increased price sensitivity and competition.

The company plans to pause production for two months as it moves to control costs. Peloton stock is now roughly 85% off its January 2021 all-time high of 171.09. Shares are at their lowest level since March 2020.

Peloton Earnings

The offering came days after Peloton stock cratered after the company reported wider-than-expected losses for fiscal Q1 and slashed full-year revenue targets.

The fitness platform has seen increased competition as more people return to in-person gyms and workout classes. More companies offering connected-fitness products have entered the market as well.

Peloton is set to report Q2 earnings on Feb. 8. Analysts expect PTON stock post a loss of $1.18 per share on sales of $1.14 billion, according to Zack’s Research.

Peloton Stock Fundamental Analysis

To determine whether Peloton stock is a buy now, fundamental and technical analysis is key.

The IBD Stock Checkup tool shows that PTON stock has an IBD Composite Rating of 20 out of a best-possible 99. The rating measures a stock based on the most important fundamental and technical stock-picking criteria.

The Composite Rating looks at earnings and sales growth, profit margins, return on equity and relative stock price performance, among other metrics.

After its big run in 2020, Peloton stock’s Relative Strength Rating has taken a big hit as more people return to gyms and in-person fitness classes. PTON stock now has a dismal RS Rating of 2 out of a best-possible 99. The RS Rating measures a stock’s price performance vs. all other stocks in IBD’s database over the last 52 weeks.

Peloton stock has an EPS Rating of 8 out of 99. The EPS rating compares a stock’s quarterly and annual earnings-per-share growth with that of all other stocks.

The Leisure-Services industry group has rebounded as of late and currently ranks No. 39 among the 197 groups IBD tracks. Focusing on industry group strength, and improvement in industry group rank, is ideal when selecting stocks for your watchlist. CAN SLIM investors also focus on top stocks within those leading groups — ones showing strong technical action and solid fundamentals. Peloton stock is a laggard in its group.

PTON Stock Technical Analysis

After a huge run in 2020, Peloton stock sold off throughout 2021, especially since September. PTON stock is at 22-month lows, roughly 84% below its January 2021 all-time high of 171.09.

Peloton Stock: A Buy Right Now?

The long-term outlook for Peloton remains intriguing, but the technical picture is weak.

Bottom line: Peloton stock is not a buy right now. The stock has a long way to go to prove itself, with shares roughly 84% below all-time highs. Q1 earnings sent PTON stock well below key technical levels. The fundamental and technical picture has only worsened with the equipment production halt.

A takeover deal by Amazon or another suitor could push up PTON stock, which is already getting a big pop. But if a deal doesn’t come through, Peloton shares could give up all those gains and more.

Investors would do well to wait and see if Peloton can sustain an upward move and build a proper base before thinking about buying.

To find the best stocks to buy and watch, check out IBD’s Stock Lists page. More stock ideas can be found on our Leaderboard and MarketSmith platforms.

