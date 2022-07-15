Pelosi slams 168 Republicans who voted against alert system that notifies about active shooters

In a press conference on Thursday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi criticized the 168 congressional Republicans who voted against a bill that would create a system to alert a community of an active shooter. In scathing remarks, Pelosi said, “These people think their political survival is more important than the survival of our children.”

Video Transcript

NANCY PELOSI: At the same time as we are protecting freedom, we want to make our country safe. And House Democrats have continued work to defend freedom and save lives. Yesterday, we passed the Active Shooter Alert Bill.

The Active Shooter Alert Bill is an AMBER Alert. It can tell you when there’s in your community nearby an active shooting going on. It has broad support from the law enforcement community.

Mr. Cicilline has worked for a long time with the law enforcement community on legislation of this kind. If there’s an active shooter threat in a school or any public place, a similar system to AMBER Alert will go off. 168 Republicans voted no.

If your child were in a school where there was an assault, wouldn’t you want to know? How can these Republicans vote no to people knowing that there’s an assault in their school, or their community centers, or wherever? 168 Republicans voted no.

I don’t know. These people think their political survival is more important than the survival of our children. We have to do much more and more action is needed to save lives. The judiciary committee is moving forward with a markup on the assault weapons ban. They’ll have their own announcement on that.

But there is great support in our caucus for an assault weapon ban. It’s about our children. More children die from gun violence in each year than cancer, car accidents, or anything. How could that be? 168 Republicans voted no, we don’t want an AMBER Alert if somebody is shooting up a school nearby.